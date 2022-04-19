Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

