Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 3,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

TREX opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

