Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Shares of LI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

