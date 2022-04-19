Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 12,470 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,031,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

