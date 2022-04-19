Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 3,833 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $184.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

