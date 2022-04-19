Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 7,488 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

