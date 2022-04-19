Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $2.49 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 99,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 583,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

