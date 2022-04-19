Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $2.95 Million in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 691.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

