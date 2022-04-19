Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $461,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.