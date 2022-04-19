Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $706,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $227.48 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

