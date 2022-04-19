Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

