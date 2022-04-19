Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.