Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.