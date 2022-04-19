Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $506,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

