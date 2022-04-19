Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

