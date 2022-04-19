Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after acquiring an additional 287,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NYSE:SE opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.72. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

