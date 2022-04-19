Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

