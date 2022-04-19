Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report $26.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $26.85 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $113.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.16 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $128.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

