CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $26,698,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $142.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.13.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.