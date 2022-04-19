CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

