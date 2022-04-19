Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,312. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,404.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.77.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

