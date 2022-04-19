Contrasting Nova LifeStyle (NVFY) and Its Rivals

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nova LifeStyle to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle $12.81 million -$19.96 million -0.35 Nova LifeStyle Competitors $1.47 billion $103.48 million 11.25

Nova LifeStyle’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nova LifeStyle. Nova LifeStyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nova LifeStyle and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova LifeStyle Competitors 90 424 523 40 2.48

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Nova LifeStyle’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nova LifeStyle has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle -155.80% -43.89% -37.73% Nova LifeStyle Competitors -9.79% -23.48% -0.14%

Risk and Volatility

Nova LifeStyle has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova LifeStyle’s peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Nova LifeStyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nova LifeStyle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nova LifeStyle peers beat Nova LifeStyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nova LifeStyle (Get Rating)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinics, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Diamond Sofa brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

