Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

