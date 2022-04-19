Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.94 or 0.07424218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,411.11 or 1.00081836 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.