Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.07.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,169. The stock has a market capitalization of C$782.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41. Insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,696 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

