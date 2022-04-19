Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 463.78 ($6.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.45) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 250 ($3.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.77) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

CSP traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244.20 ($3.18). 1,774,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. Countryside Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

