Cowa LLC Invests $219,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,558,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,199,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

