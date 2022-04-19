CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
