Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $5.82 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars.

