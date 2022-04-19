Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $2.86 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $644,654.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

