Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $345,879.50 and $637.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

