CryptoBlades Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00012671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.31 or 0.07466723 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.79 or 1.00128980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00048968 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,141 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

