CSX (CSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CSX by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

