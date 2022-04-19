CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 395,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 75,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

