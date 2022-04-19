CyberVein (CVT) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $86,506.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

