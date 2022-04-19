Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

