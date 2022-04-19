Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.84

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 136107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASTY. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

