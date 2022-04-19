Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,007 shares of company stock worth $6,335,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 1,334,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

