Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $144.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DLVHF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.