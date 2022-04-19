Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $144.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($172.04) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.