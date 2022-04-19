Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $9.11 million and $384,950.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,136,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

