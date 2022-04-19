Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $158.50 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.75 or 0.00030875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $158.50 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,301.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.45 or 0.07516580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.30 or 0.00816691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00090650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00615759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00385906 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,736 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.