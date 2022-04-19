DEXTools Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $28.44 million and $138,154.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00104863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,034,616 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

