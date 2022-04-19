DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 8.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.37. 7,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 293,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,941,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

