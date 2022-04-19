Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.