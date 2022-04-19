DMScript Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $34,561.61 and $12.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

