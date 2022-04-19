DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNBBY. DNB Markets reduced their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.60.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.