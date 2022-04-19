Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,003. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

