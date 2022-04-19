Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

DCUE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.40. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.11. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $105.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

