DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $128.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

DTE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. 547,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,221. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $138.51.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

